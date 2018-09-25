SAN ANTONIO — Last Thursday Brittany Williams was at the Bexar County Magistrate's Office turning in bond paperwork on a friend in custody. She walked in and saw a man handcuffed.

"It's behind his back, but it's behind the chair also. so he's really stretched and he's looking back and forth,” said Williams motioning with her hands behind her back.

The man was 27-year-old Eddie Martinez.

He had already been released from custody that day, but had walked back into the Magistrate's Office. According to Williams, Martinez was clearly having a medical episode.

"They’re asking him, 'how big is the balloon you swallowed, did you swallow a balloon, what kind of drug was it?' And as they're asking Mr. Martinez, his head's looking back and forth and he's shaking his head no,” she explained.

In a statement issued four days ago, BCSO said Martinez acted "aggressive toward deputies" and was detained.

Williams did not see Martinez being put in handcuffs. However, Williams said after being detained, Martinez was sweating, shaking, and his jaw was clenched.

All this played out in front of a small crowd of officers and civilians in the lobby.

Williams told an officer the man needed help, she claims officers believed he was faking the whole episode.

"Does that look like he's acting? He's sweating. His eyes are huge, his hands are behind his back with two handcuffs,” said Williams.

Martinez eventually slumped to the floor and that's when Williams said officers finally took action. According to BCSO, EMS was called but by 8-14 Martinez was pronounced dead.

"I felt guilty leaving from there and doing nothing about it. I saw a helpless guy sitting there crying for help. His eyes were looking like, 'I need help,' and they just sat there,” Williams said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says a cause of death for Martinez is pending and could take up to 12 weeks.

Tuesday, a BCSO spokesperson declined to comment, saying "we are unable to share details or comment regarding the ongoing investigation of this incident"

Our request for video from the lobby where Martinez died has been turned over the Texas Attorney General's Office.

