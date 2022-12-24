'I needed the support' | Single mother with terminal cancer thanks San Antonio community for its compassion

Family, friends and strangers are rallying around 37-year-old Emojean "Emmy" Kraft Molinar. The community helped raise over $17,000 for her.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother battling terminal cancer is making memories with her family this Christmas without worrying about mounting medical bills.

It’s all thanks to the community.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a year with emotions and everything I need to get through,” said Emojean Kraft Molinar.

The 37-year-old was diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer in March. It metastasized and has not responded to treatment yet.

Emmy is a single mother to 4-year-old Elijah.

“He is my biggest motivator,” said Emmy. “He’s got so much energy and is full of life. I admire his personality and I just want to be there for him. I have good days and bad days, and he just tries to understand the best he can.”

Jenni Batchelder says the financial strain of cancer has been sister’s biggest struggle, forcing Emmy to choose between her house and son’s pre-school.

“For something like this to happen to her, it’s not fair,” said Crystal Jordan. “Emmy is so kind and selfless.”

Two weeks ago, Crystal set up a GoFundMe page to take one burden off her friend’s shoulders.

The community stepped up, showering Emmy with love, prayers and donations.

Crystal’s fundraiser has surpassed $17,300.

IPAC Nissan awarded Emmy $5,500 during its Christmas giveaway. She was one of nine people to receive a grant.

Elijah’s pre-school also offered to care for him at no cost.

Emmy says she is overwhelmed by the generosity. The encouragement has given her strength.

“I needed the support,” said Emmy. “I am so, so thankful for all my prayers, and they just keep coming. I feel all the virtual hugs and I am blessed.”

Emmy is determined to make this Christmas memorable for Elijah.

She’s also excited to meet her nephew this weekend. Jenni gave birth to a son in November and named him Federico "Emilio" in Emmy’s honor.

Emmy’s message this holiday is to cherish every moment and to keep a record of time with pictures and videos.