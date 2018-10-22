SAN ANTONIO — It has been nearly a month, and there are still no arrests or answers after a local 21-year-old was shot and killed.

Adrian Mata was gunned down at a mobile home park in Northeast Bexar County.

Adrian's mom, Natasha Mata, said her son had 14 gunshot wounds, and fought for his life until the very end. "He had multiple shots," she said. "The most fatal was one to his head."

On September 22, Bexar County Sheriff Deputies showed up to the Walzem mobile home park at Paradise Road near Gibbs Sprawl. It was around 10 p.m. that night, when deputies found Adrian on the ground.

"My heart dropped," she said. "I just started screaming. "

Natasha rushed to the scene, but it was too late. Her son was taken to the hospital. He died the next morning.

Family member Cathy Mata said, "I want everyone to know this was a kid that had a gold heart, and he meant the world to this family."

The family said Adrian planned to start college with his brother in the spring.

"This was not some kid off the streets," Gonzalez said. "This was a person who was very well-respected and lovable person that they took that night."

The family is desperate to find any answers, and whoever is responsible for taking Adrian's life.

"I lost a piece of me that I will never get back," the mom said.

At last check there was no mention of a suspect description from investigators. According to witnesses, a dark colored Mustang was seen leaving the area.

If you have any information, contact Bexar County Sheriff Deputies.

