Young business owner opens picnic and luxury event company

A young woman wasn't feeling the passion in her other job, so she decided to take two interests, combine them and create a business.

SAN ANTONIO — With the weather getting nicer and Valentine’s Day right around the corner, a local woman took an idea, and used it to create a full blown event planning business.

Michelle White took her love of decorating and being outdoors and came up with a way to make unique and intimate experiences for her clients. The Picnic Pitstop is where those who love picnicking can just show up and enjoy their the beauty that comes with sitting outdoors while spending time with your loved ones.

“So, we have a picnic for two. This is our smallest package and we go much bigger," White said. "It comes with fresh florals, lemonade and you get a plate setting. You get to use it all and we clean it up right after.”

After working in a job she wasn’t passionate for, White decided it was time for a change.

“I’ve always liked to decorate; I did my sister’s wedding and my mom’s wedding," White said. "So, I’ve always liked to decorate and I like to be outdoors during that time, and I was just like I’m going to put the two together and I saw somebody else in California doing it, and we don’t have much of that out here and a lot of people don’t like to get outdoors here. This is the perfect way to get outdoors and enjoy a little bit of luxury."

For White, she says the beauty is also in the details.

“We get our dishes and our plates from all over. We do a lot of vintage shopping, thrifting but most of it we try and thrift it second-hand to be as sustainable as possible.”

Through it all, this is her favorite part.

“I think my favorite part is going bigger and bigger. Although we started with picnics, we are now a full service event company. So, we do it all and I think the best thing about it is seeing how big each set up gets. I just love it.”