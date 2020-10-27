'I can't hug my baby': Mom of missing teen pleads for answers

But Irma says Alyssa never made it to a coffee shop. Instead, her bike was found unlocked outside of a Luby's at 1604 and Bandera on the route home.



"That scared me a lot," Falcon Garza said of the discovery.



The fear has manifested into a mission to find a young girl whose family says would never run off like this.



"She's a good girl," Alyssa's mom said. "I don't know if she was taken or what happened."



Irma is now asking for the public's help in the search for Alyssa while she prays that her daughter is found safe and sound.



"I was afraid something like this might happen," Falcon Gaarza said in a message to her daughter. "I always told you every single time you go out you take my heart with you, please be extra careful. If you're OK, if you're in a safe place, I just want to know, I want to hear your beautiful voice. Can you please reach out to me and tell me you're OK?"