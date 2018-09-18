The driver of an SUV who caused a fatal crash in April is now behind bars.

42-year-old Thomas T. De La Garza Jr. was speeding west on Southwest Loop 410, according to witnesses, before he struck a motorcycle.

The crash caused the driver of the motorcycle, 68-year-old Jose Perez Rivera, to lay over his vehicle, which was then dragged by De La Garza’s Chevrolet Trailblazer, police said. Rivera was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to the injuries he sustained the crash.

An officer spoke to De La Garza at the scene, and the interaction was captured on the officer’s body camera. De La Garza said, “I was going fast and I hit him from behind.”

“I was trying to pick up my wife and I was rushing,” De La Garza told the officer, according to an affidavit. “I blew it, am I going to prison?”

Roadway evidence did not show any signs of De La Garza braking or taking any evasive action before the crash. De La Garza gave a blood sample for a toxicology report when he went to the hospital for medical treatment.

At the hospital, he said he had used marijuana and cocaine the night before the incident.

SAPD received the toxicology results in September and De La Garza tested positive for THC and cocaine.

De La Garza has been arrested and faces Intoxication Manslaughter charges.

