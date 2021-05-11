'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Act to be re-introduced Thursday

The goal of the bill is to allow victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault to report it outside the chain of command in the military.

TEMPLE, Texas — The I Am Vanessa Guillen Act is going to be re-introduced at the U.S. Capitol Thursday at 2 p.m. with the hope that it will allow victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault to report it outside the chain of command in the military.

It was delayed on April 22, two days after the year anniversary of Spc. Vanessa Guillen's disappearance and death, because advocates of the bill wanted to wait for the findings of a 15-6 investigation regarding sexual harassment and sexual assault in the military.

The findings were released eight days later on April 30 and revealed Guillen was sexually harassed by her superior and that her command was aware of it, but did nothing about it. In turn, this created a hostile and intimidating environment for Guillen, the findings say.

The findings also found that her unit, the Third Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, was improperly trained when it came to sexual assault and sexual harassment prevention.

Specifically, the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act would:

Move prosecution decisions on sexual assault and sexual harassment cases outside of the chain of command to an Office of the Chief Prosecutor within each military service

Create a standalone military offense for sexual harassment

Establish trained sexual harassment investigators who are outside of the chain of command of the complainant and the accused

Create a confidential reporting process for sexual harassment that is integrated with DoD’s Catch a Serial Offender database

Require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate the military’s procedures for finding missing servicemembers and compare with procedures used by civilian law enforcement and best practices

Require both DoD and GAO to conduct separate evaluations of the military services’ Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) programs

Establish a process by which servicemembers can make claims for negligence and seek compensatory damages against DoD in the case of sexual assault or sexual harassment.

Guillen was killed April 22, 2020 in an armory room on post by Spc. Aaron Robinson, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Robinson, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County, the complaint alleges.

Her body was found on June 30, 2020. Robinson shot and killed himself the next day.

Guillen told her family she was sexually harassed but they said she did not report it for fear of retaliation.