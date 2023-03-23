Man killed in motorcycle accident on the northeast side

No information was given about the age of the victim or how it happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A highway on the northeast side had to close Thursday morning after a fatal motorcycle crash.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Farm-to-Market 3009.

Officials confirmed that one man was killed, but didn't provide any information about how it happened or the age of the victim.

Traffic was being diverted to the access road at Schertz Parkway while police investigated and worked to clear the scene.

