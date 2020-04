KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transporation tweeted that all Interstate 10 westbound main lanes at exit 529 are closed due to a crash.

TxDOT says the crash involves law enforcement investigation and the closure could last several hours.

Traffic will be diverted off I-10 to exit 533 until further notice.

This is a developing story. Our KENS 5 crew is their way to the scene.