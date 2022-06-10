I-10 eastbound closed in both directions due to early morning crash

Police say two cars collided sending one car off the highway and onto the concrete incline below.

SAN ANTONIO — An early morning crash has resulted in I-10 eastbound being closed in both directions while police investigate and work to clear the fiery accident.

It happened around 4:11 a.m. on I-10E at Houston St on the east side of downtown.

Officials say that two cars collided on the highway sending one car off down onto the concrete incline below.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals in unknown condition.

TXDOT will need to inspect the integrity of the bridge because there appears to be some structural damage caused by the fiery crash.

Both the east and southbound lanes have been closed.

A sergeant says we can expect for I-10 E and I-10 W lanes to be shut down between W.W. White and MLK Drive for several hours so that TXDOT can arrive and inspect and clear the bridges, so avoid the area.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported in this incident.

