I-10 East closed at Loop 1604 due to an accident

The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. and traffic reports show the traffic backed up all the way to FM 1518.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The westbound lanes of I-10 on the east side are closed near Loop 1604 Monday afternoon due to an accident.

The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. and traffic reports show the traffic backed up all the way to FM 1518.

Officials say the accident may take up to eight hours for crews to clear. Use caution if you are driving in this area.

A KENS 5 crew is working to gather more information on what led up the accident. There is no word yet on if there are any injuries.