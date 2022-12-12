I-10 closed for a few hours after rollover crash on northwest side

It happened around 3 a.m. on I-10 at De Zavala Rd early Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A major accident on the city's northwest side had I-10 closed in both directions for a few hours while officials worked to investigate and clear the crash.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday on I-10 at De Zavala Rd. Police say a driver speeding down Hausman Rd jumped the highway and rolled across the eastbound lanes, over the center median before crashing on the westbound lanes.

The driver was rescued by firefighters and police and taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The debris from the crash caused officials to close down the highway while they worked to clear it.

Traffic was forced onto the frontage road for a few hours, then re-opened in both directions around 6 a.m.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.