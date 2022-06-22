Could a hyperloop connecting Austin and San Antonio become reality? Elon Musk floats the idea

"Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio," Musk tweeted.

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk wants to bring hyperloop tunnels to Central Texas.

The Tesla CEO recently tweeted about creating a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio. He mentioned the idea in a Twitter thread about the tunnels.

The two cities are about 80 miles apart on a stretch of Interstate 35.

"Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio," Musk tweeted.

He explained that a tunnel stretching between both cities would be "the fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics."

Tunnels, made by Musk's The Boring Company, are already in use in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is a three-station transportation system consisting of 1.7 miles of tunnel, according to The Boring Company website. The tunnel reduced a 45-minute journey to about two minutes.

The Boring Company is constructing two additional loops in Las Vegas, per the company's website.

Musk's idea to connect the two Texas cities follows a June report stating The Boring Company filed an application to build a tunnel near the Tesla Gigafactory in eastern Travis County.

According to a report by the Austin Business Journal, the address for the project has it located on the west side of State Highway 130 while the Tesla factory is east of the same highway.

