Man arrested after his wife was identified as body found at Lake Lewisville, police say

Karlton Dudley was charged with abuse of a corpse without legal authority.

PLANO, Texas — The husband of a missing Plano woman has been arrested after her body was found at Lake Lewisville this week, police said.

The body of 32-year-old Sarah Dudley was found near a camping area at Hidden Cove Park at the east side of the lake on Monday, June 26.

Her husband, Karlton Dudley, was arrested on Wednesday, June 28, and charged with abuse of a corpse without legal authority. He also faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in regards to a case in Frisco.

According to the arrest affidavit, Karlton Dudley reported Sarah missing just before 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

He told Plano police that she left their apartment in the 7000 block of Bishop Road after deciding to walk to work in order to "clear her head" that day, the affidavit says.

After he was taken into custody on Wednesday, Karlton Dudley told investigators that he was cat-sitting for a neighbor and didn't actually see Sarah leave from their apartment that day. He said he assumed the time after reviewing their electronic logs for their smart lock.

Karlton then told investigators that when he returned home around 4:20 p.m., Sarah was gone and he decided to purchase a day pass to visit Lake Lewisville around 5 p.m.

Once at the lake, Karlton told investigators that he didn't get in the water because his kayak wouldn't inflate and then he walked around before leaving at around 7:15 p.m.

But police told WFAA that Karlton's ankle monitor, which he was wearing as a condition of probation for the Frisco sex abuse case, indicated he did enter the water near the location where Sarah's body was found.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to determine her cause of death.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.