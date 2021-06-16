Hundreds without power in northwest San Antonio

The CPS Energy outage map says 450 customers, who are on the city's northwest side, are without power.

Hundreds of CPS Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to CPS Energy, there was an "equipment failure" first reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday. The cause is reportedly being assessed.

The CPS Energy outage map says 450 customers, who are on the city's northwest side, are without power.

This incident is taking place as highs are in the mid-90s in San Antonio.

KENS 5 has reached out to CPS Energy for clarification to define the actual equipment failure.