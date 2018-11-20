SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of volunteers are preparing for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

The San Antonio tradition is in its 38th year. The dinner will feed thousands of people a classic Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. About 25,000 people are expected at the dinner, including senior citizens and people in need in the San Antonio community.

The dinner will feature 9,400 pounds of turkey, 25,000 dinner rolls along with stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, yams, and pumpkin pie.

The dinner takes place Thanksgiving Day at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center downtown. The doors open at 9:00 a.m. and the food is served at 10:00 a.m. There is music and entertainment starting at 11:00 a.m.

