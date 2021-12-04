Hundreds gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department following Daunte Wright shooting

Wright, 20, was killed Sunday afternoon after being shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Warning: Some elements of the video are graphic. If you or someone you know have been affected by the content of recent broadcasts and are looking for mental health resources, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI provides guidance to those who are trying to navigate the mental health system. Please know you are not alone.

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Monday evening, one day after Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center officer.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer as Kim Potter, who has been with the Brooklyn Center police for 26 years. The BCA investigation is still ongoing, and officials did not release any further information about Potter, including her race. Potter is currently on administrative leave, according to Brooklyn Center police.

Wright, 20, was killed Sunday afternoon after he was pulled over for having expired tabs on his license plate, according to Brooklyn Center police.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered Wright had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When police attempted to take him into custody, Wright re-entered the vehicle and an officer shot him.

Body camera footage released by the Brooklyn Center Police Department shows Potter shoot Wright before the car drove off. According to a press release from Brooklyn Center police, the vehicle then traveled "several blocks" before colliding with another vehicle.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said on Monday that he believes Potter mistakenly shot her gun rather than her Taser.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz enacted a curfew for the Twin Cities metro area starting at 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

After the curfew went into effect, tensions rose between a crowd outside the police department and the officers. According to Operation Safety Net, an organization that is assisting with any civil unrest, multiple dispersal orders have been implemented as of Monday night after some in the crowd began throwing "bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles."

