SAN ANTONIO — A Saturday night in the heart of downtown was dampened for about 200 people because of a fire scare. About 14 fire units were dispatched to St. Mary’s Street, right next to The Esquire Tavern. There's a high-rise being built and fire officials said flames broke out on top of the six-story concrete building. There was concern some of the debris might fall onto the roof of The Esquire Tavern, which prompted the evacuation for about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire, but so far, they believe it was accidental. An official at the scene said a pile of lumber at the top of the construction site caught fire. They said it may have been too close to a generator.