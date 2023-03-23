Humble ISD teachers given ballistic shields in event of shooter, district says

The district said teachers were given a chance to choose if they wanted a shield in their classroom.

HUMBLE, Texas — Some teachers at Humble ISD have been given ballistic shields to protect themselves and their students in the event of a shooter, the district said.

Officials said this past summer, teachers were given a chance to choose if they wanted a shield in their classroom. If they wanted one, they had to sign up and do training with the Humble ISD Police Department to learn how to use it.

The district said more teachers will be given shields when they become available and it will continue to offer training.

"Safety is our number one priority and our first goal," the district said in a statement. "Protecting students, staff, and campus visitors from those with harmful intentions matters deeply to everyone."

Since the Robb Elementary School shooting, several districts across Texas have increased their safety measures to protect teachers, staff and students.

In fact, before the start of the school year last year, many Houston-area educators attended active shooter training with the Harris County Department of Education.

The quarterly training was available to all 25 school districts within Harris County.