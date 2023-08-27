The Humane Society begged North Texans to stop dumping pets in the heat. Now it's getting worse.

"As the stories were hitting the news, we had animals abandoned overnight, the following day, then again," Cassie Davidson with the Humane Society said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Humane Society of North Texas released video on Wednesday of dogs being dumped in the heat hoping to encourage people to stop.

But it's only gotten worse.

"We actually saw [the problem] increase," Cassie Davidson, who runs public relations for the shelter, told WFAA.

"As the stories were hitting the news, we had animals abandoned overnight, the following day, then again," she said.

Davidson said a woman dumped a box of kittens Thursday outside the shelter overnight, covering the box with a rock. She said a man threw a kitten in the shelter vestibule on Friday.

"It's just cowardly," Davidson said.

And on Sunday, Davidson told WFAA a Humane Society volunteer found two dogs chained together in a Fort Worth parking lot.

"These are burns from being on the pavement," she said, gesturing to one of the dog's paws. "How cruel can you be to tether them, chain them together and set them loose?"

Two dumped dogs have died in two weeks, she said. One more is in critical condition.

"It is gut wrenching, heartbreaking, and if I'm being honest, we lose faith," she said.

So, Davidson is trying a second time, sharing more videos and stories of these newly dumped cats and dogs, hoping people will watch, listen and finally stop.

"It's a death sentence," she told WFAA. "They're not going to survive. Chances are they won't survive."