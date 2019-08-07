SEGUIN, Texas — The Seguin Police Department is investigating what they believe to be human remains found inside a residence.

SPD received information on Sunday night, July 7, regarding the possibility of human remains inside a house located in the 900 block of Anderson Street.

After searching the property, police believe human skeletal remains were inside the bedroom.

Because the identity of the person has not been determined, police are not releasing specific details regarding the investigation.

Investigators with the Seguin Police Department are working with the Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas State University Department of Anthropology to determine the identity, cause, manner and date of death.