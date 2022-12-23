Human remains found in west Bexar County

BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed.

SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar says a human skull was found in west Bexar County this week.

BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed. It was found in the 7900 block of Serro Medina which is near Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste.

In remarks given Friday afternoon, Sheriff Salazar says the skull may have been there for as long as two years. It was discovered by a young child who told his family.

He is urging anyone in the area to be on the lookout for other bones or evidence. If you know anything about this situation, please call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

