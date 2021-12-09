x
Landscaper finds human remains while mowing lawn in northeast Houston, police say

Houston police are trying to confirm the identity of the victim.
HOUSTON — A landscaper found human remains Wednesday while mowing the lawn of a home in northeast Houston.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at a residence in the 9900 block of Valley Lake Drive, just north of Tidwell Road.

Houston police are trying to confirm the identity of the victim. They're waiting for autopsy results to reveal the gender and cause of death, according to investigators.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

