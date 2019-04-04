BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County deputies converged on a scene along Highway 211 after receiving reports that human remains had been found. Someone reported finding burned human remains just off the roadway.

Officials have not been able to determine whether the remains belonged to a man or woman, or the age of the victim.

The homicide unit was on the scene investigating. According to Johnny Garcia with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, it's too early to rule out that burned body is not missing mother Andreen McDonald. However, the body was burned to the bones and authorities could not make an immediate identification.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.