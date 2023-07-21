Huge fire at vacant home spreads to two other houses, fire crews say

The fire started in the 800 block of West Poplar just north of downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire at a vacant home north of downtown spread to two other homes Friday morning, fire crews said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of West Poplar, near Cyprus Street.

Fire crews on the scene say the fire in the vacant home may have started from transients who were seeking shelter in the home. The flames were so intense, the structure is now nearly gone.

The fire spread to the homes on either side of the vacant home. Fire crews say no one was injured.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

