HCSO: Driver in custody after rollover crash kills his 10-year-old son in Huffman

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child's father will be charged with murder following the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HUFFMAN, Texas — A child was killed in a major crash Saturday night in Huffman, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash happened on FM 2100 at FM 1960 just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a truck may have suffered a blowout while he was driving on FM 2100 when his car flipped over and landed on its roof near a ditch. The driver suffered minor injuries, but his 10-year-old son who was riding in the passenger seat, died at the scene.

Investigators said the father appeared to be intoxicated and that the child was not wearing a seat belt. The sheriff's office said Emmanuel Camacho-Patino will be charged with murder.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.