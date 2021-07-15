Shortly after he was sworn in as Houston Police Chief, Troy Finner said that after a death or injury, video of the incident would come out within 30 days.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Thursday released hours of bodycam video from several recent critical incidents.

In early June, the department released the first bodycam footage under the new policy.

Three more were released Thursday.

One involves the death of a man who was in police custody. The other two were officer-involved shootings. All of the incidents happened in June.

The videos have been posted online and include a description of what police said happened and also the officers who were involved.

Be aware, some of the content may be disturbing to watch.

When the changes in policy were announced in April, Finner also said HPD would be releasing bodycam video to a prosecuting authority investigating a federal and/or state incident within 24 hours of notice.

In April, Finner said one thing the public needs to understand is that it takes a lot to go into releasing bodycam footage.

"Understand there are some challenges," Finner said earlier this year. "But we will be releasing it when we can legally release it."

When the policy changes were announced, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg sent the following statement: