HPD officer dies after crash involving train, Chief Troy Finner says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department officer who was fighting for his life after he was involved in a crash with a train last week died Monday, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner.

Vidal Lopez, 42, was surrounded by family when he passed, Finner tweeted.

"We ask you to pray for Vidal's family and friends, and respect the family's wish of privacy during this difficult time," he said.

Lopez was a 20-year veteran of the force who worked in the Technology Services department.

He and his wife were expecting a child, according to Finner.

The details of the crash are still scarce, but witnesses said Lopez drove around another vehicle and went around the crossing gate arms in front of the train tracks on Fulton Street east of the North Freeway and north of 610 North Loop. That’s when his Jeep was struck by a train.

Police said Lopez was on his way to work when the crash happened.