HPD: Night club security guard shoots, kills man who allegedly pointed gun

Police said three men were asked to leave the club, but they later returned and one of them pulled out a gun.

HOUSTON — Houston police have detained multiple people, including a security guard, after a deadly shooting at a night club on the southeast side early Friday.

Police responded to the 12300 block of the Gulf Freeway at about 2 a.m.

Shooting: 12300 Gulf Fwy. Prelim info: Security guard shot male. 2nd male shot fled in vehicle #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 6, 2020

According to Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department, investigators were told three men inside the club got into an altercation, so security asked them to leave, leading to another altercation.

The men left but later returned, and one of them allegedly pointed a gun at security. A security guard fired his weapon, shooting and killing the armed man. A friend of the man was also shot but drive himself to the hospital.