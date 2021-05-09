HPD: Woman arrested after fatally hitting man fixing bike on roadside then driving off

Houston police said she was pulled over minutes later after nearly crashing into an HPD patrol vehicle.

HOUSTON — A hit-and-run driver is behind bars after fatally striking a 60-year-old man fixing his bike on the side of the road Saturday morning in the Southbelt area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The suspect, who police identified as a 37-year-old woman, is also accused of nearly hitting an HPD patrol vehicle with her Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to HPD, the officer in that vehicle pulled the driver over and took her into custody. Investigators said she showed signs of intoxication.

At the same time, other HPD officers were responding to reports of a body found about 8:10 a.m. in the 12400 block of Galveston Road.

Investigators quickly pieced together that the suspect had passed the victim sometime earlier that morning. Police said investigators also found evidence on the truck from the fatal hit-and-run

On Sunday, HPD confirmed the woman is now charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.