HPD Chief Art Acevedo leaving Houston to become Chief of Police in Miami, KHOU has learned

The Miami Police Department is expected to announce their new chief at a news conference on Monday.

HOUSTON — Chief Art Acevedo is leaving the Houston Police Department to become the Chief of Police in Miami, KHOU has learned.

Acevedo sent an email out to the department Sunday night, saying he's going to be formally introduced as the new Miami chief on Monday.

That should happen at a news conference scheduled in Miami for 9 a.m. Houston time.

Acevedo, who has been with HPD for nearly four and a half years, says he wasn't looking for the opportunity when it originally became available, but decided now that the time was right.

In his note, he called leaving bittersweet after everything the department has been through, from Hurricane Harvey to a World Series, Super Bowl, summer demonstrations in support of George Floyd and last month's historic winter storm.

He also told officers they were in good hands with Mayor Sylvester Turner and council, as well as Executive Assistant Chiefs Matt Slinkard and Troy Finner.

Acevedo, who was born in Cuba, came to the U.S. when he was four years old. He grew up in California and stayed to go to college at the University of La Verne, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration.

According to his online bio, Acevedo’s first job in law enforcement was with the California Highway Patrol as a field patrol officer in East Los Angeles. He worked his way up to Chief of the California Highway Patrol in 2005. He later served as Austin’s police chief, where he stayed for more than nine years before coming to Houston.