Spirit Bank of Texas is matching up to $10,000 donated for those who were hurt in the mass shooting in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — Kent Moore Cabinets, the site of Thursday's mass shooting in Bryan, has set up a community support fund to help the victims who continue to recover from their injuries.

Seven people were hurt when a fellow employee opened fire April 8 around 2:30 p.m. That employee has been identified as Larry Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas. A witness told police he was at his workstation when he heard several loud pops behind him. The witness said when he turned around, he saw Bollin shooting one of his coworkers several times with a handgun. When Bollin emptied the gun, the witness said he reloaded it, looked around at others who were running from the scene, and began shooting at them.

One person, Tim Smith, 40, of Bryan, was killed. His sister said Smith was a good man, who was more likely to work too late.

“He really loved working there. He was really proud of that position and the people that he worked with," she said.

As of the last update given by the Bryan Police Department Friday, two people remain in stable condition at the hospital and three others have since been treated and released. One person remains critical, according to a statement issued by police.

How you can help

If you would like to help the victims and their families of Thursday's shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets, you can make a donation at Spirit Bank of Texas at 625 University Drive East in College Station. All Spirit Bank of Texas locations will also accept a donation. The bank has offered to match up to the first $10,000 donated.

People have been coming by the scene of the shooting and have been leaving small mementos to show and offer their support. If you would like to leave flowers or a memento, you can put it along the fence line in front of the facility at 350 Stone City Drive, Bryan.