SAN ANTONIO — It is that time of year again when cold fronts move through and we have noticeable temperature swings.

Temperature and pressure have a direct relationship. As temperatures decreases, pressure will decrease. That’s why your tire pressure light could come on during a chilly morning.

Why does your air pressure light turn on in cooler weather? It all has to do with molecules inside the tire. Cooler air molecules can take up less space inside your tire and exert less force on tire walls. As temperature drops, molecules slow down.

Hot vs Cold Molecules

When it’s hot, molecules will move faster and increase tire pressure.

For every 10 degree drop in temperature, a tire may lose one to two pounds of pressure. It’s best to check your tire pressure every two weeks during big temperature swings.

If your tire pressure light pops on, don’t ignore it! Have a pocket gauge in the car just in case. Low tire pressure can lead to more stops at the gas pump, faster tire wear, and reduced safety. Low tire pressure can often lead to hydroplaning when it rains.

If you ignore your tire pressure light

Keep in mind that each tire is different. Make sure to check the tire details on the inside panel of your door.