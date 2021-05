The Wash Tub is looking to honor them with the event Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — All veterans, active-duty and retired military can get a free full-service car wash Memorial Day weekend.

The full-service wash will include a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, wipe-down of dash, console and all windows cleaned inside and out. It normally retails $20.

Click here for details about The Wash Tub, including their hours and locations.