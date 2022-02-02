How to navigate those freezing flashbacks

"Our bodies are remembering how cold we were. We were remembering not being able to eat. Not having things warm. The uncomfortableness of it."

SAN ANTONIO — The bitter cold coming to the San Antonio area is bringing freezing flashbacks from last year’s dark days. Two experts explained how to navigate what feels like parallel experiences. In February 2021, Texans froze and 246 people died from the winter storm.

Dr. Julie Strentzsch is a licensed professional counselor. She is also with Roy Mass Youth Alternatives.

This week's winter weather is resurfacing that trauma.

Psychologist Dr. Abraham Lopez with LarLo Behavioral Services said, last year, was a drastic time for everyone.

"A memory of what occurred in the past can trigger that emotional response,” he said.

However, that emotional response can lead to anxiety and overreaction.

"Only take what you need,” she said. It is not going to last. We are not Nebraska or North Dakota.”

Dr. Strentzsch said remember to focus on what you can control.

“Putting water in the bathtub having extra bottle water, cooking your comfort food, or having comfort food around you will help you the next few days without a lot of distress,” she said. I am not saying no distress but not what we experienced last year."

Dr. Lopez agrees.

"I don't have control over the weather, but I do have control of my safety,” he said.