SAN ANTONIO — As of this writing, there have been a total of 2,780,094 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide with 883,826 of those cases being in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins. And more than 194,660 deaths worldwide have been attributed to the virus.

VIEW THE MAP:

COVID-19 Map Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

In an effort to combat the virus, the Centers for Disease and Control have offered up a number of recommendations to protect yourself and others which include: washing your hands often, practicing social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and most recently, covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

In accordance with these recommendations, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg mandated that residents wear face masks or coverings when out in public. That mandate went into effect on Monday, April 20.

READ MORE: San Antonio mask rules start Monday as coronavirus cases top 1,000

If you haven't bought, ordered, or made a mask, that's alright, because I am going to show you how you can make a simple and affordable mask at home with both a sewing machine and without a sewing machine.

Things you will need (sewing machine mask)

sewing machine

thread

bandana or cotton fabric

scissors

elastics or hair ties

In the following video, I walk you through how to make a hand-sewn mask:

WATCH: How to make a hand-sewn mask

Things you will need (no-sew mask)

bandana or cotton fabric

elastics or hair ties

In the following video, I walk you through how to make a no-sew mask:

WATCH: How to make a no-sew mask

I hope you found this helpful. Stay safe, San Antonio!