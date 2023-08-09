How to help Robstown baby critically injured in wrong-way crash that killed her mother

Donations are coming in for 16-month-old Everly Gomez and the family of Hayley Ramirez. Ramirez was killed and Everly critically injured during a wrong-way crash.

A little more than a week after a wrong-way car crash killed a young Robstown mother and critically injured her daughter, the community is rallying to help.

With my brothers permission I have created a Go Fund Me to help him with medical and traveling expenses for Everly as...

The crash took place at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 31 on FM 624 north of Robstown. The suspected wrong-way driver was also killed in the crash, less than an hour before his 23rd birthday.

The family tells 3NEWS that Everly is still in critical condition Friday with a spinal cord injury. She will have to be transferred to Houston for what the family calls a "long journey to recovery."

As of Friday evening, 37 people had donated to the GoFundMe for Everly, raising $2,678, a little more than half of the family's $5,000 goal.