Hundreds of country music fans woke up early to get access to a big concert here in San Antonio Friday night.

This week Blake Shelton announced a surprise show!

The best part, IT'S FREE! But you can't just show up tonight and get in.

Wristbands for the event were being distributed at Cowboys Dancehall, and a line was already wrapped around the building at 3 a.m. to get a wristband to the event

"The tailgate party starts at 4, and doors open at 6:30," said General Manager Danny Perez. "Blake Shelton is set to perform at 8, but you need to be 21, and have a wristband is to get in."

There were still some available at 12:30, but they were going fast, so if you want to make it to the event tonight, Perez said to get to Cowboys as soon as you can.

