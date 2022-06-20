Staying healthy in the heat: How to beat dehyradtion

A simple way to tell if you are dehydrated is by the color of your urine. The darker it is, the more dehydrated you are.

SAN ANTONIO — With record-breaking heatwaves hitting areas all across the country, it's important to stay hydrated, especially if you find yourself outside for hours in the sun.

We have some great tips on how to tell if you're dehydrated, and what to do to stay healthy on hot summer days.

A simple way to tell if you are dehydrated is by the color of your urine. The darker it is, the more dehydrated you are.

Other signs of dehydration include:

Dry mouth, tongue, and cracked lips

Extreme thirst

Dizziness or headaches,

Trouble concentrating or mental confusion

Fatigue

The best way to stay hydrated throughout the day is to drink before you're thirsty. Your body has lost up to five cups of water by the time you feel thirsty.

And if you feel like you're hungry, try drinking water first. Sometimes it's easy to confuse the two, and oftentimes people will eat instead of giving their body what it really needs.

To keep the environment safe and motivate you to drink more, get a reusable water bottle that you can fill, drink, and repeat throughout the day.

If you're working outside in the heat, make sure you're drinking enough water to replace what you lose when you sweat. Experts advise you to drink 8 oz. (one cup) every 15-20 minutes if you're outside or exercising.

Water helps maintain your body's normal temperature, lubricates your joints, and eliminates body waste through perspiration and urination.