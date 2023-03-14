How to battle massive spring break crowds in downtown San Antonio

The first two days of spring break, the streets were inundated with a flood of tourists that is only expected to increase as the week continues.

SAN ANTONIO — After a pandemic pause, downtown San Antonio is now in the midst of a different kind of challenge.

Tourist say they have been waiting to see all that San Antonio has to offer.

Visitor Susan Gonzalez brought six family members all the way from Topeka, Kansas.

"We're anxious to get inside the Alamo and see what there is to see," Gonzalez said.

Everyone remembers the Alamo...but it may not look exactly the way you remember it, with massive construction work underway around Alamo Plaza.

Even with road closures and detours, 11,000 people managed to pay their respects at the Alamo on Monday alone. Many say the secret is keeping people moving - and happy.

Tourists who spoke to KENS 5 Tuesday say the best way to get around downtown is on foot. With so much construction in the downtown area, getting around by car and even parking is difficult.

Here are some tips from the city of San Antonio:

Check out the City's SAPark website for easy, convenient, and affordable parking! Downtown Tuesday offers free parking on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in City-owned parking facilities, and City Tower Sundays offers free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage located at 117 W. Commerce.

City parking facilities include:

St. Mary’s Garage, 205 E. Travis St.

Convention Center Garage, 41 S. Bowie St.

Houston Street Garage, 111 College St.

City Tower Garage, 117 W. Commerce St.

Central Library Garage, 600 Soledad

Martinez Parking Lot, S. Alamo & Martinez St. and at Cesar Chavez & S. Presa St.

Alamo Lot, 418 S. Alamo

Houston/Nolan Lot, Houston at Elm, parking lot is under I-37

Market Square Lot, 612 W. Commerce

I-35 Lots, between Commerce & Martin