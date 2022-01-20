How San Antonio and Bexar County prepared for this week's freezing cold

SAWS, CPS Energy and the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management are not anticipating the winter weather to have a massive effect on services.

SAN ANTONIO — City of San Antonio and Bexar County officials expressed they’re prepared for the arctic blast making its way through the area this week, even though the impacts have not been significant—at least not yet.

Representatives with CPS Energy, San Antonio Water System, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management are monitoring the winter weather situation as temperatures plunge below freezing, bringing some of the coldest conditions to our area since last February's devastating Winter Storm Uri.

TxDOT crews have focused on pre-treatment efforts along major interchanges, bridges and overpasses by spraying brine on the roads, which is a salt-water solution used to prevent ice from sticking to the ground.

People are urged to drive with extra caution and ensure their vehicles are emergency ready by having blankets, snacks and water available.

“If they’re going to do any kind of traveling this evening early morning, just be very cautious that overpasses and bridges are always the first to freeze. So we want to advise traveling motorists just add extra time to your travel, be sure to keep your distance between you and the vehicle in front of you,” said Laura Lopez, a TXDot spokesperson.

SAWS President and CEO Robert Puente stressed customers do not need to be worried about water services being affected, so long as they take the proper steps to protect pipe infrastructure.

“I would ask that they look at, historically, what has happened to their home, especially during Uri. If they had frozen pipes then, then obviously they would want their pipes insulated,” Puente said.

For outside pipes, Puente recommends wrapping them with towels or blankets.

The City of San Antonio is providing a warm solution to those in need across the community by opening four warm centers, which will be open overnight until noon on Friday.

Garza Community Center - 1450 Mira Vista

Denver Heights Community Center - 300 Porter St.

Hamilton Community Center - 10700 Nacogdoches Rd.

Harlandale Community Center - 7227 Briar Place

VIA is offering up free rides to warming centers by calling 311.

The organization’s president and CEO, Jeffrey Arndt, noted bus services have not been disrupted by the winter weather. However, VIA is prepared by intermittently turning on the busses to ensure they’re up and running.

“We may have to detour if there are some places that become icy but we’ll make sure to update that as soon as possible and we know with our partners at TXDot and the county and the city that they’ll get that taken care of for us and we’ll be able to return to normal as quickly as possible,” Arndt said.

Bexar County is also accommodating community members by opening up several warming sites due to the cold temperatures dipping into the low-30s and 20s.

The centers will be open at least through noon Friday.