How much are Taylor Swift fans in San Diego willing to spend on LA concert tickets?

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour stops at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this week for a record-breaking six nights.

SAN DIEGO — Swiftie fans, are you ready for it?

Thousands are expected to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this week.

“I've been trying to get tickets since November. I was in queue for 8 hours so the fact that we finally got tickets was amazing,” said Cesi Hernandez.

Others are still hoping to snag a ticket.

There are some available tickets on resale websites like Stubhub and SeatGeek, but it will cost you.

The closest seats will run you between $2,000 to $4,000 per ticket.

If that’s out of your price range, tickets at a much higher elevation, section 500 to be exact, will cost at least $700 and the seats have obstructed views.

Although overpriced, some fans can’t seem to shake it off.

“Her stage performance, I heard, was fantastic and her sets and dancers. so definitely sad I'm missing all of those things,” said Meah Mapp.

This Swiftie who could not get tickets says scammers are also taking advantage, she is alerting people who might consider buying tickets on social media groups.

As for this fan, she couldn’t get tickets for the LA shows, so she traveled to Denver last month and attended the concert there and the emotions got the best of her.

“I sobbed because I get emotional actually thinking about it,” said Eugenie Butnick.

As for fans who cannot afford tickets, they have plans to camp outside of the stadium and sing along to Taylor Swift’s performance.