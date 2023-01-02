How frigid forecast is impacting San Antonio first responders

San Antonio fire crews have responded to more structure fires than normal involving homeless people who use the abandoned facilities as shelter to keep warm.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The frigid conditions are having little impact on police and fire crews’ response times. Meanwhile, authorities are reminding everyone to drive with extra caution.

San Antonio police responded to 11 weather-related car crashes Tuesday and Wednesday.

Deputies responded to five car accidents on Tuesday on the far north and northwest sides of Bexar County.

“When I mean weather-related, that is due to specifically to the weather, whether it be icy roads, rain, watery roads, slippery roads,” said SAPD Officer Ricardo Guzman.

Guzman noted while the number of weather-linked car crashes is lower compared to previous spells of winter weather, he still urges people be vigilant when behind the wheel.

“That’s what we see a lot of people trying to rush to either work or wherever they have to get to and not considering the fact that even though these roads might be melted right now, they’re still maybe wet and causing you to slip,” Guzman said.

San Antonio Fire Department’s Joe Arrington said the run volume is busier than normal but nothing substantial. It’s business as usual, although fire crews are responding to more structure fires involving the homeless community.

“We’ve had a few more structure fires than we normally would. Those that we’re seeing the increase obviously are vacant buildings where someone that’s experiencing homelessness is sheltering in,” Arrington said. “Our stations on the far north side are probably experiencing more austere conditions if you will. Obviously there’s a few overpasses and things that have closed down but it really hasn’t impacted our response times. We’ve been able to get where we need to get in a timely manner.”

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is experiencing a significant increase in calls related to Mother Nature’s impact on electrical infrastructure.

“Ice accumulating on transformers and in some cases kind of shorting electrical equipment causing fires,” said Deputy Chief Marshal John Ortega. “We want to just make sure that everybody understands that those things should be treated as energized electrical equipment, definitely keep away from them, do not approach them.”

A join statement from the San Antonio and Bexar County governments addressed safety tips as it relates to heaters and smoke alarms.

The San Antonio Fire Department recommends never using an oven to heat your home, never use a generator indoors, plug mobile heaters directly into a wall (no power strips) and remember to turn off the portable heaters when leaving a room or going to sleep.