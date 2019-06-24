SAN ANTONIO — A program is offering free technology classes to seniors to reduce isolation and foster social relationships.

Older Adults Technology Services has partnered with Senior Planet San Antonio to provide the free classes. It’s available to people 60 years old and up. The classes are taught in different languages as well.

“There's hesitation to learn something new. But all of us, regardless of age, have that weird feeling when we get a new phone, so we work with them on that,” OATS spokesperson Deanne Cuellar said. “It's an interactive program. Classes are never larger than 15 students. The people who take our class really get that one-on-one time with their trainer.“

Humana, a health insurance company, provided a grant to fund the classes. A spokesperson said the company’s goal is to make communities healthier by 20 percent by the year 2020. The grant for the program is geared towards their nationwide initiative to help the elderly community.

“It just doesn't affect the learning about the technology," Humana spokesperson Gloria Rodriguez said. "It's social interaction as well and people are making friends in the classes and that empowers people."

