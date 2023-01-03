Annette Harrison's water meter was run over by a garbage truck. Because of the damage, her water bill skyrocketed from $40 a month to $900.

HOUSTON — Annette Harrison, 71, had been back and forth with the City of Houston for weeks about a water leak at her home that she said wasn’t her fault.

KHOU 11 shared her story Tuesday night and it caught the attention of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"After I listened to the story and saw the solid waste truck based on the video that was reported on by KHOU, I called my directors and said we need to look at this and fix it,” Turner said.

He ordered city crews to Harrison’s home Wednesday morning, and they fixed the problem.

The leak had caused Harrison's water bill to jump from $40 to more than $900. When she couldn't pay the bill, the city turned off her water.

Since she couldn't take a shower, use her bathroom, wash her dishes or do a lot of other things, she left.

"I got emotional because it didn't seem to matter," she said. And the only way I knew I could get some kind of attention, possibly some type of attention to was to call (KHOU),” Harrison said.

KHOU 11 reporter Ugochi Iloka was there as Harrison's water was turned back on for the first time in nearly five days.

“Look at that, look at that look everybody. It's working,” she said. “Mayor Turner the water is on, but I’ll let you know if anything goes wrong, might get tired of me but I will call you."

Harrison says she's grateful that her story was shared on television.

"I want to thank KHOU channel 11 for coming through for me and paying attention to what I had to say and taking me seriously," she said.

The City of Houston said it will be adjusting Harrison’s water bill back to its normal amount.