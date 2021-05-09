x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

Video: Tiger spotted in Memorial neighborhood

A viewer sent us several videos of the tiger in a Memorial neighborhood on Mother's Day.

HOUSTON — A viewer sent us videos of a tiger outside a home in Memorial on Sunday.

The tiger was wearing a collar and was prowling around the front yard until someone came out of the house and brought it inside.

READ: Does Texas allow tigers as pets?

Houston police said the incident was reported at about 8 p.m. at a home on Ivy Wall Drive, near the intersection of Highway 6 and Memorial Drive.

In one of the videos, a man is seen in the front yard holding what appears to be a gun while yelling at the person who was taking the tiger inside.

It's unclear if any charges were filed.

KHOU 11 was alerted to this story by viewer Maria Torres, who sent us video.

Related Articles