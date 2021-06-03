Houston tiger investigation: Victor Cuevas posts new videos of India and reflects on what happened May 9th

"On May 9th, my entire life flashed before my eyes as I see a man pointing a gun at India."

HOUSTON — An Instagram post shared Wednesday night adds another layer of drama to the Houston tiger investigation.

Cuevas writes "taking care of India and raising him to be the happiest tiger in the world was the highlight of my life."

He also says he had a goal of buying property for the tiger and was close to buying the land — 22 acres about 45 minutes from Houston.

Cuevas says he was weeks away from having everything finalized when the tiger got out.

"On May 9th, my entire life flashed before my eyes as I see a man pointing a gun at India. I couldn't fathom losing him so I put myself between him and bullet -- knowing I would die for this little cat who I called my best friend."

The post includes a couple of videos, like one of someone bottle-feeding the cub when it was much smaller. Remember, when the rest of Houston saw India through witness videos, he was nine months old and much larger.

Cuevas wrote "India would be my running buddy and when we were tired I would lay next to him and talk to him."

Cuevas wrapped up his post writing "we love you with all of our entire hearts, little boy, always and forever."

Cuevas is currently out of jail on bond.

He was charged with evading arrest after he allegedly ran away from police with India in the back of his SUV, and a judge revoked his bond on an unrelated 2017 murder charge.