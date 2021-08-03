City of Houston to begin reopening sports facilities, playgrounds this month

Parks and Recreation Department released details Monday about the reopening of its sports facilities, fields and leagues as COVID cases decline.

HOUSTON — The Houston Parks and Recreation Department released a schedule Monday detailing its plan to begin reopening city-ran fields, facilities and leagues throughout the month of March.

“We’ve had numerous discussions with health and medical experts over the past several weeks and have determined that we can now safely reopen some of the parks features our citizens are anxious to see return,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

As parks reopen, officials are urging visitors to follow CDC safety guidelines and other COVID precautions; this is includes wearing masks at certain gatherings, social distancing, getting vaccinated, washing hands, carrying hand sanitizer, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing and staying home if you are feeling ill.

In the release, the city warned facilities could shut down again if COVID cases spike.

Monday, March 8 - Permitting for Practice Use Only Begins

Sports fields (Baseball/Softball – Youth and Adults)

Monday, March 22 - Tentative reopening based on COVID-19 case numbers.

Sports fields for league games and tournaments (Baseball/Softball – Youth and Adults)

Playgrounds

Outdoor exercise stations

Tennis courts for tennis tournaments

Small picnic pavilion rentals

Small bootcamps

Lake Houston Wilderness Park archery range and playground areas

Depending on COVID numbers, reservations will begin on March 15, 2021.

Monday, March 29 – Tentative reopening based on COVID-19 case numbers

Other sports fields for league games and tournaments (soccer, football, and lacrosse fields – Youth and Adults) Basketball rim installations begin Soccer mini-pitch courts HPARD adult sports HPARD youth sports (Soccer for Success, H-Town Academy, and GHPAL)



Depending on COVID numbers, reservations will begin on March 22, 2021.

Most community centers, swimming pools, the Lake Houston Wilderness Park dining hall, group camping sites, and group lodges will remain closed until further notice.