Man killed, pregnant woman hurt in triple shooting outside club in southeast Houston

Police don't know what led to the shooting. There have been no arrests.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and two other injured, including a pregnant woman, after a shooting in the parking lot of a club in southeast Houston. At this point, there have been no arrests.

Police said the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the club on Almeda Genoa near Lea Street. What actually led to the shooting is unclear.

“Some kind of an altercation started in the parking lot,” Lt. Horelica with the Houston Police Department said. “At this point, it’s unknown what originally started the altercation and unknown who the suspect or suspects are. All I know is multiple shots were fired.”

One person was found dead at the scene. A pregnant woman was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. She is expected to be OK. A third shooting victim showed at a hospital in a vehicle with bullet holes.

There were other people in the vehicle that transported that victim. Police are talking to them now to try to piece together what happened.

