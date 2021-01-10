WATCH LIVE: One in custody after shooting at YES Prep Southwest Seconday | Police say to avoid the area

YES Prep confirms an administrator was shot. HPD Chief Troy Finner said the employee is at the hospital in serious condition.

HOUSTON — At least one person is in custody after a shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in southwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department has confirmed one person has been shot. YES Prep has confirmed it was an administrator and no students were involved.

What we know

Happened at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in the 4400 block of Anderson Road

Parents asked to go to West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke to be reunited with students

One suspect is in custody; a 25-year-old man armed with a rifle who is a former student

One person has been shot; an administrator of the school who was shot in the back. Their condition is serious and they're currently undergoing surgery

No students were injured or involved

HPD Chief Troy Finner said his department received calls about the shooting shortly before noon. Police initially thought they were dealing with an active shooter situation but when they arrived on scene they learned there was only one suspect involved and one injured.

Finner said a 25-year-old man armed with a rifle walked up to the front door of the campus. The door was locked so the suspect shot through the glass door, Finner said.

The shooter then came across an employee and shot the employee, a man, in the back.

Police arrived on scene and the suspect surrendered.

Finner said police immediately starting administering first aid to the employee who was injured. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. At last check, he was undergoing surgery, Finner confirmed.

The suspect is reportedly a former student at YES Prep, school officials told police. That's all the information that has been provided on the suspect.

Finner said the building is secure.

YES Prep released the following statement on this incident:

Police are on campus with a suspect in custody after opening fire from the school’s front entry. No students were involved in the incident or were injured. An administrator was transported to the hospital. Students have been transported to W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where they can be picked up. Please do not drive to the school; roads are blocked by Houston Police Department.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary is a tuition-free university program for students in grades 6th through 12th.